Nationals' Michael Taylor: Scratched from Monday's spring game
Taylor was scratched from Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals for an undisclosed reason, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Top prospect Victor Robles entered the lineup in place of Taylor. Look for an update as to why the 25-year-old was scratched sometime after Monday's contest.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Comes to terms with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Another multi-hit effort Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Huge night at plate in Friday victory•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Busts brief drought with long ball•
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...