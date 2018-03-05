Nationals' Michael Taylor: Scratched with side tightness
Taylor was scratched from Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals due to mild right side tightness, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Specifics regarding the issue remain vague, but the early diagnosis is a bit ominous seeing as Taylor missed close to a month of the 2017 season with a strained oblique. It's possible the Nationals are simply being cautious, however. Either way, it will be a situation worth monitoring in the coming days.
