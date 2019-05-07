Nationals' Michael Taylor: Sees action Monday
Taylor (wrist) entered Monday's game in the bottom of the fourth inning to play center field, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.
He replaced Andrew Stevenson, who checked out due to back spasms. While it's encouraging to see Taylor back in action after sitting out Sunday, he's still mired in an 0-for-18 slump at the plate that includes a brutal 1:11 BB:K, and he seems unlikely to break out of it while swinging a bat with a sore wrist.
