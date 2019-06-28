Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Taylor went 3-for-20 while starting only four games in June, so it's no surprise to see him headed to Triple-A. The 28-year-old has a .211/.277/.276 slash line in 85 plate appearances this season. Gerardo Parra will continue to serve as the Nationals' fourth outfielder.

More News
Our Latest Stories