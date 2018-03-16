Taylor (side) is in Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor has been out of the lineup since March 5 with side tightness. He has appeared in a minor-league game and is now set to return to Grapefruit League action. Barring setbacks, he should be good to go by Opening Day.

