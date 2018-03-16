Nationals' Michael Taylor: Set for Saturday return
Taylor (side) is in Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Taylor has been out of the lineup since March 5 with side tightness. He has appeared in a minor-league game and is now set to return to Grapefruit League action. Barring setbacks, he should be good to go by Opening Day.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Fields in minor-league game Thursday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Continues workouts Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Practices Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Scratched with side tightness•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...