Nationals' Michael Taylor: Shows off speed Tuesday
Taylor went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
After roping a double in his first at-bat, Taylor proceeded to steal third base and score on a wild pitch by Chasen Shreve. The speedster added another double in his next plate appearance before giving way to Chuck Taylor in center field. Taylor is currently earmarked for reserve duty, though his speed could make him a viable asset if injuries open up an avenue to playing time.
