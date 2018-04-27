Nationals' Michael Taylor: Sits out Friday
Taylor is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
This comes as a bit of a surprise given the Nationals' off-day Thursday, but some reports speculate an injury is at play in this instance. No official word has come forth yet, though Taylor did foul a ball off his foot in Wednesday's contest. Regardless, Andrew Stevenson will replace him in center field for the series opener with Arizona.
