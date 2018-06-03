Nationals' Michael Taylor: Slaps two-run homer Saturday
Taylor went 1-for-6 with a two-run homer in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Braves.
Taylor took Brandon McCarthy deep in the second inning -- his fifth homer of the season -- to put the Nationals up 2-0. He went hitless in his other five at-bats, however, and is now batting just .202 on the year with a .632 OPS. With Adam Eaton (ankle) expected back sometime next week, Taylor could see his playing time take a big hit.
