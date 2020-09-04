Taylor went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.
Taylor entered the game for Adam Eaton (knee) in the fifth inning. Two innings later, he put the Nationals up 5-4 with a solo home run, his fourth long ball of the campaign. If Eaton is forced from the lineup beyond Thursday's contest, Taylor would likely slot into the starting lineup temporarily.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swats third homer•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Playing time on decline•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Connects for second homer•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Returning as fourth OF•