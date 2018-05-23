Nationals' Michael Taylor: Smashes game-winning double Tuesday
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a walkoff RBI double in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
After posting a miserable .107/.167/.143 slash line through the first 16 games in May, Taylor may be emerging from his slump, collecting two hits including a triple in Monday's win before playing the hero Tuesday. He'll still need to make more contact to fully break out, however -- he's fanned 27 times in 64 at-bats this month, and his 32.6 percent strikeout rate for the season remains very poor.
