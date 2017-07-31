Taylor (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Potomac on Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This is an encouraging development, as Taylor is one step closer to returning to the big club after successfully ramping up his baseball activities over the past week. It's unclear how long he'll need on a rehab assignment, but more should be known after he gets back into game action. Barring any setbacks, a mid-August return is looking likely, while Brian Goodwin should continue to cover center field in his absence.