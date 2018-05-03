Taylor is still dealing with the groin injury that knocked him out of the lineup last week, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor hasn't been sidelined by the issue much since returning to the lineup Saturday, so it doesn't appear to be something that is overly concerning. However, he did appear to be slowing up earlier on the basepaths during Thursday's contest, so this situation is worth monitoring in case it limits his ability to steal bases for the next few days.