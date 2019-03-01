Nationals' Michael Taylor: Still in running for starting gig
Taylor is still in a competition with Victor Robles for the starting center field job, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Following the news Thursday that Bryce Harper was officially joining the Phillies, Nats manager Dave Martinez reiterated that Robles and Taylor were still fighting for the position, although Martinez also indicated that both would see significant playing time this season. The club would prefer it if Robles seized the job this spring, but through the early part of camp Taylor has been more impressive at the plate, going 4-for-10 with a homer and a double. The 27-year-old's .239/.293/.395 career slash line over four-plus seasons paints a picture of a bench player, however.
