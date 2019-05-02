Nationals' Michael Taylor: Struggling at plate
Taylor got the start in center field and hit eighth during Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals, going 0-for-4 and leaving four men on base.
With Juan Soto (back) sidelined, the 28-year-old entered the lineup as Victor Robles shifted to right field and Adam Eaton to left, but Taylor didn't take advantage of his opportunity. He's now slashing .158/.304/.211 through 12 games since recovering from a preseason knee injury, and while the Nats might use Howie Kendrick in an outfield corner instead if Soto's back spasms linger, Taylor's defense should earn him more starts despite his struggles at the plate.
