Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, three RBI and a stolen base -- his 16th of the season -- in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Taylor put the Nationals up 3-0 in the first inning with his RBI double, and he extended the team's lead twice more with a pair of RBI singles in the second and sixth frames. Wednesday's three-hit effort -- just his second of the season -- raised his batting average to .215, the highest it's been since the end of April. With Adam Eaton (ankle) nearing a return, Taylor is doing all he can lately to prove he deserves to keep a starting job.