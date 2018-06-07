Nationals' Michael Taylor: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday
Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, three RBI and a stolen base -- his 16th of the season -- in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
Taylor put the Nationals up 3-0 in the first inning with his RBI double, and he extended the team's lead twice more with a pair of RBI singles in the second and sixth frames. Wednesday's three-hit effort -- just his second of the season -- raised his batting average to .215, the highest it's been since the end of April. With Adam Eaton (ankle) nearing a return, Taylor is doing all he can lately to prove he deserves to keep a starting job.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bags Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Slaps two-run homer Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swats fourth homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Smashes game-winning double Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not in lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...