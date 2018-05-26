Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swats fourth homer Friday
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.
His two-run shot off Jose Urena in the second inning got the Nats on the board, while his double in the seventh kicked off a rally that put the team in the lead for good. Taylor now has five hits in his last four games, with four of them (two doubles, a triple and Friday's homer) going for extra bases, but it's hard to say he's completely shaken out of his slump when he's also struck out seven times over that stretch.
