Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
Getting the start in center field and hitting ninth with Victor Robles taking a rest, Taylor went back-to-back with Trea Turner to give the Nats a spark of life in an eventual 8-6 defeat. It was Taylor's first long ball back since the last day of July, and on the year he's slashing a woeful .190/.227/.452 through 44 plate appearances with three homers and six RBI.
