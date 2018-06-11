Taylor went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

He was the only Nat to reach base twice in the 2-0 loss, but his second-inning double play also snuffed out one of the team's few rallies on the day. Taylor has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, posting a .333/.391/.571 slash line over that stretch, and while his overall numbers on the season remain poor his 17 steals (in 19 attempts) does rank fourth in the majors, two behind MLB leader Dee Gordon. The Washington outfield is in flux following the return of Adam Eaton from the disabled list, with four viable options for three spots, but Taylor's current form at the plate and stellar defense should keep him in the lineup on a regular basis.