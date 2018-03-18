Taylor (side) went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Tightness in his side had kept Taylor on the shelf for nearly two weeks, but he looked to be healthy patrolling center field in his return to the lineup and appears to be on track for Opening Day. The 26-year-old posted a career-high .806 OPS last year, and if he can avoid lengthy stints on the disabled list, he could be poised for his first 20-20 season in 2018.