Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bags Sunday
Taylor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Braves.
The center fielder has finally put together a couple of good weeks at the plate, slashing .283/.353/.609 over his last 13 games with two homers, four steals, four runs and seven RBI. Taylor's defense has kept him in the lineup so far, but whether his recent surge on offense is enough for him to hang onto a starting job when Adam Eaton (ankle) gets healthy remains to be seen.
