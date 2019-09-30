Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bases in win
Taylor went 2-for-2 with a run scored and two stolen bases in the Nationals' 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.
Taylor relieved Juan Soto in left field midway through the game and practically had a perfect day as he was flawless at the plate and took advantage on the base path, stealing two bags while Mike Clevinger was on the mound. The 28-year-old caps off the regular season with a .250/.305/.364 slashline and had just one home run and three RBI in 97 plate appearances. He will serve as an option off the bench for the Nationals as they attempt to win their first World Series in franchise history.
