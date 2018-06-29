Nationals' Michael Taylor: Takes advantage of start
Taylor went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Taylor got another chance to start with Adam Eaton out of the starting lineup for the fourth time in the past seven games. As a result, Taylor has gotten 25 at-bats over the past week, but has failed to take advantage by collecting just six hits. He still leads the National League in stolen bases, so if he continues to get a few starts per week his speed should keep him viable in many league formats.
