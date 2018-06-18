Nationals' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Monday
Taylor is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Despite collecting three hits and four stolen bases in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Taylor will head to the bench as the Nationals go with Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton (from left to right) in their outfield. The 27-year-old is hitting .412/.459/.588 through 12 games this month.
