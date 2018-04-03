Nationals' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Tuesday
Taylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves.
Taylor will head to the bench for a breather after starting the previous two games and going 1-for-7 with five strikeouts. Brian Goodwin will pick up another start in his place, manning center field and hitting seventh.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes base in Saturday return•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Set for Saturday return•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Fields in minor-league game Thursday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Continues workouts Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Practices Saturday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...