Taylor (oblique) went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, and three stolen bases in a rehab game with Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday.

Taylor's base knock was just his second hit over a five-game stretch of rehab outings, but the three steals indicate he is running without issue. The Nationals may want him to get a few more at-bats under his belt before activating him from the disabled list, but he is closing in on a return to the big club.