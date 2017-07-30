Taylor (oblique) played catch Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Slowly but surely, Taylor is ramping up his activity. He's also expected to take some dry swings soon, although no word has come forth as to exactly when that will be. Look for Brian Goodwin to continue manning center field in his stead.

