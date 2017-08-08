Taylor (oblique) will move his rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg before likely being activated from the 10-day disabled list early next week, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor seemingly experienced no issues with his oblique during his six rehab games with High-A Potomac, but after the outfielder went 3-for-19 at the dish in those contests, the Nationals decided it was best to extend the minor-league assignment. He'll presumably receive a full slate of at-bats while regularly playing center field during his time at Harrisburg, and if all goes well, Taylor could be activated ahead of the Nationals' series opener with the Angels on Aug. 15. Once he's back with the big club, Taylor should settle back into an everyday role in the outfield, pushing either Brian Goodwin or Howie Kendrick (back) to the bench on a more frequent basis.