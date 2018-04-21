Nationals' Michael Taylor: Two hits in Friday's win
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Dodgers.
After a slow start to the season, Taylor's begun to pick up the pace at the plate, going 6-for-20 (.300) over the last six games with three doubles, three RBI, six runs and two steals. Strikeouts remain an issue for the 27-year-old, however -- he's fanned 10 times in those six games, fueling a 34.7 percent strikeout rate on the year that would be a career worst. Taylor's also looking for his first homer after connecting on a career-high 19 in 2017. Until he begins making more consistent contact, he'll be a risky fantasy play.
