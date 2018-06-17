Taylor went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Nationals only managed three hits on the day, but Taylor was able to stay in a groove, collecting a hit in his 13th straight start. He's hitting .333 (22-for-66) over his last 21 games with two homers, six steals, seven runs and 10 RBI, but with Adam Eaton now healthy, Taylor will continue to come off the bench a couple of times a week as manager Dave Martinez tries to squeeze four outfielders into three spots.

