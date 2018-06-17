Nationals' Michael Taylor: Two hits in Saturday's loss
Taylor went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
The Nationals only managed three hits on the day, but Taylor was able to stay in a groove, collecting a hit in his 13th straight start. He's hitting .333 (22-for-66) over his last 21 games with two homers, six steals, seven runs and 10 RBI, but with Adam Eaton now healthy, Taylor will continue to come off the bench a couple of times a week as manager Dave Martinez tries to squeeze four outfielders into three spots.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes 17th bag Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bags Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Slaps two-run homer Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...