Nationals' Michael Taylor: Unavailable Tuesday
Taylor (side) is out of the Nationals' lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
According to Jamal Collier of MLB.com, the Nationals provided no new information Tuesday regarding the health of Taylor, who was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Cardinals with right side tightness. The team termed Taylor's soreness as minor, so the outfielder's activity could be limited for the next few days in order to avoid a more significant setback. Taylor is slated to open the 2018 season as the Nationals' primary center fielder, though he'll likely need to perform well to avoid ceding his starting gig to top prospect Victor Robles.
