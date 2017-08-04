Taylor (oblique) will start in center field for High-A Potomac on Friday after taking Thursday off, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Taylor is 2-for-7 over his first three tuneup outings with the P-Nats and may return to the major-league club Monday, as they start a homestand with the Marlins. Unless Taylor struggles in his early reps back on the field, his return would reduce or all but eliminate Brian Goodwin's playing time. However, Taylor is in the midst of a breakout season of sorts, with a solid .278/.320/.510 line, 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases across 260 plate appearances.