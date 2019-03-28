Taylor (knee) is without a timetable to return, but general manager Mike Rizzo said he does not expect it to be a "really long-term" absence, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

This wasn't necessarily a ringing endorsement that we would see Taylor return in short order. He was placed on the 10-day IL and it sounds like knee injury could sideline him through April. In the meantime, Andrew Stevenson will serve as the Nationals' fourth outfielder.