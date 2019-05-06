Manager Dave Martinez said Taylor (wrist) is "day-to-day" and will not be placed on the injured list, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Taylor is still nursing a wrist injury that he picked up over the weekend, which explains his absence from the lineup for a second consecutive game Monday. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the issue is anything serious enough to require a stay on the shelf. The outfielder was able to hit and play catch prior to Monday's contest, though it's unclear if he'll be available off the bench.