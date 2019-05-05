Taylor (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies and isn't likely to be available off the bench, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Both Taylor and Matt Adams (shoulder) underwent MRIs on Sunday, but manager Dave Martinez wasn't able to reveal the results for either player, per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. Adams' injury must have been the more significant of the two, as he was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the series finale. The Nationals should have a better read on Taylor's situation ahead of Monday's series opener in Milwaukee, with another roster move perhaps on tap if it's determined Taylor's setback is more than a day-to-day situation.