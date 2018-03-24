Nationals' Miguel Montero: Makes Opening Day roster
Montero has been informed that he's made the team as the backup catcher, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Pedro Severino was optioned down Saturday, cementing Montero's spot behind Matt Wieters. The Nationals have yet to formally announced the move to add Montero to the roster. The 34-year-old Montero hasn't done much of note this spring, and even with this news, he's still merely a last-ditch option in two-catcher NL-only leagues.
