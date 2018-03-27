Nationals' Miguel Montero: Officially added to major-league roster

Montero was officially added to the Nationals' major-league roster Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Montero had been informed Saturday that he'd made the team as a backup catcher, but the team hadn't yet cleared a roster spot for him. They did that Tuesday by placing Koda Glover (shoulder) on the 60-day disabled list. Montero was formerly a useful fantasy option, hitting double-digit homers with a batting average of at least .230 in every year from 2011 to 2015. Little of that value remains for the 34-year-old today, as he's recorded a .216 batting average in each of the past two seasons with a total of 14 homers. The light-hitting backup catcher can safely be ignored in most formats.