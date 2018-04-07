Nationals' Miguel Montero: Out of Saturday's lineup

Montero is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

He has started two of the last three games and came in off the bench in the game he didn't start. Montero is hitless in 11 at-bats this season. Pedro Severino is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.

