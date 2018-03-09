Nationals' Miguel Montero: Pops first spring homer Thursday
Montero went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The veteran backstop is competing with Pedro Severino for the No. 2 catcher role on the Nats behind Matt Wieters, so any power displays can only help his chances. Montero's only managed to post an SLG above .400, or OPS above .700, once in the last five seasons, however, so if he does win the job he'll only be of fantasy interest in NL-only formats and as an occasional punt play in DFS.
