Nationals' Miguel Montero: Sitting out Wednesday
Montero is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
Since primary backstop Matt Wieters (oblique) made his last start Saturday before being placed on the disabled list, Montero and Pedro Severino have split the workload evenly behind the dish. Montero has a longer track record of offensive success in the big leagues, but the 34-year-old has seen his numbers tail off in recent years and is a liability on defense, particularly when it comes to throwing out basestealers. As a result, there's a good chance at timeshare will remain in place between Montero and Severino until Wieters is back in the fold.
