Sime has added a slider to his arsenal this season, allowing the right-hander to dominate Single-A hitters and make a case for a promotion to High-A before he turns 19 next week, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Sime has a 3.07 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and eye-popping 32:11 K:BB through his first 14.2 innings this season, with his 19.6 K/9 being the second-highest rate in affiliated baseball so far among pitchers who have thrown at least 10 innings. He got a big over-slot bonus as a fourth-round pick in last year's draft on the strength of his high-90s fastball, but the addition of a legitimate slider from his high arm slot, as well as the refinement of his curveball and splitter, have minimized the bullpen risk in his profile, and set him up to be one of the top pop-up pitching prospects in the low minors this year.