Mikolas (1-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Twins after allowing two runs on three hits across 5.1 innings, fanning three.

Mikolas delivered his best outing of the season Wednesday, as he pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in 2026, and now he's allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six starts. The long balls remain an issue, as he's given up nine across 32.2 innings, but at least he reduced his ERA to 7.44 with a 1.53 WHIP. Mikolas has a long way to go before being even worthy of being considered a streaming option in most formats, but this was a step in the right direction. He's scheduled to make his next start at Cincinnati next week.