Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Faring better in long relief

Mikolas (2-5) notched the win Sunday against the Mariners, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings of relief. He struck out three.

After beginning the season in the rotation, Mikolas has been far more effective out of the bullpen in 2026. The 37-year-old right-hander has an 8.28 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB over 25 frames as a starter, but he sports a 3.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 43 innings as a reliever. Given his stark splits depending on how he's deployed, the Nationals figure to continue using Mikolas behind an opener during his next scheduled outing in Tampa Bay.