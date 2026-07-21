Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Following opener Tuesday

Mikolas will be deployed as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game versus the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Back in action after serving a five-game suspension, Mikolas will make his 13th appearance of the season out of the bullpen while pitching behind opener Carson Palmquist. Mikolas went four scoreless innings in bulk relief his last time out against the Yankees on July 11 and has fared much better this season in that role (3.51 ERA) than he has as a traditional starter (8.53 ERA).