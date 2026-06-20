Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Saddled with loss in bulk role

Mikolas (2-6) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were downed 5-2 by the Rays, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings of relief. He struck out two.

A three-run homer by Jonathan Aranda in the third inning and a solo shot by Jonny DeLuca in the eighth bookended Mikolas' night as the bulk reliever, and accounted for most of the damage off the right-hander. It's the second time in four June outings that he's been tagged for five or more runs, but Mikolas blanked the opposition over 11.2 innings in his other two appearances this month. The volatile veteran will take a 5.47 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 43:17 K:BB and 1.95 HR/9 through 74 innings into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Phillies.