Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Suspension upheld

Mikolas will serve his five-game suspension starting Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The suspension stemmed from his actions during a bench-clearing brawl with the Red Sox on July 2 that also involved Cade Cavalli (suspension) and Willson Contreras (suspension). Mikolas appealed the five-game ban, but MLB ruled that the right-hander must begin his five-game suspension Sunday, which means he'll be available to return July 21 against the Rockies. Mikolas enters the All-Star break with a 5.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 90.1 innings.