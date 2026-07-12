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Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Suspension upheld

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mikolas will serve his five-game suspension starting Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The suspension stemmed from his actions during a bench-clearing brawl with the Red Sox on July 2 that also involved Cade Cavalli (suspension) and Willson Contreras (suspension). Mikolas appealed the five-game ban, but MLB ruled that the right-hander must begin his five-game suspension Sunday, which means he'll be available to return July 21 against the Rockies. Mikolas enters the All-Star break with a 5.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 90.1 innings.

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