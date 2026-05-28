Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Tough-luck loss in long relief

Mikolas (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two unearned runs on five hits over 3.2 relief innings as the Nationals were downed 3-2 by the Guardians. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Handling bulk relief duties behind opener P.J. Poulin, Mikolas put together one of his better performances of the season but was undone in part by a Curtis Mead error in the fifth inning. Mikolas was lifted after 60 pitches (39 strikes), and he's gone consecutive outings without being charged with an earned run. Over five appearances (two starts) in May, he's posted a 2.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 23 innings. Mikolas will look to stay on track in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Marlins.