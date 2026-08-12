Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Works out of bullpen Tuesday

Mikolas threw three innings of relief in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Cubs, giving up a solo home run and striking out two without walking a batter.

The veteran righty has worked behind an opener on many occasions this season and has officially gotten the start in just 11 of his 25 appearances, but Tuesday's usage was a sign Mikolas might have lost his starting job completely, as he entered the game in the seventh inning with his team down 7-4. The Nationals will call up Jackson Kent on Wednesday to fill one rotation vacancy, and fellow prospect Luis Perales may not be far behind if Mikolas is being moved to the bullpen full-time, or even following Zack Littell off the 40-man roster.