Parker (4-7) took the loss against the Marlins on Friday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings.

Parker gave up a run in each of the first two innings before yielding four runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run double by Jake Myers. Parker struggled with his control with only 48 strikes on 87 pitches. The 25-year-old southpaw yielded three runs or less in each of his first five starts this season but has done so just three times in his last nine outings. Parker now sits at a 4.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP (across 74.1 innings), which is fourth- and sixth-worst, respectively, among qualified National League starters. He is tentatively lined up to face the Rockies at home next week.