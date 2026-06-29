Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Exits relief appearance with injury

Parker exited in the bottom of the seventh inning during his relief appearance in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Orioles due to left elbow discomfort, MLB.com reports. The left-hander struck out two and gave up two runs on two hits and one walk over 1.2 innings before departing the game.

Parker entered Sunday's game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Nationals ahead 5-2, but despite surrendering a two-run home run in the appearance, he came away with his seventh hold of the season. The Nationals likely were counting on Parker to finish out the seventh inning, but he was lifted with two outs in the frame after he was in noticeable discomfort following a four-pitch walk. Manager Blake Butera said after the game that Parker won't be available for Monday's series opener against Pittsburgh and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.