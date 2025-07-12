Parker (5-10) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, giving up seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Milwaukee got all over Parker in the third inning, tagging the hurler for six runs on six consecutive hits to begin the frame. The 25-year-old left-hander also failed to register a punchout for the first time since his April 27 start, and he set a season worst in earned runs. Parker will take a lackluster 5.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 66:40 K:BB over 102 innings into the All-Star break, and he's tied with four other pitchers for the second-most losses in the National League.